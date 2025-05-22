Shivraj Singh Chouhan's Padayatra: Marching for Central Welfare Awareness
Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan plans a padayatra in his Vidisha constituency to publicize Central welfare schemes and ensure their benefits reach all eligible residents. Covering 20-25 km daily, the initiative supports PM Modi's vision of self-reliance and holistic development, focusing on women's empowerment and rural progress.
Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced a 'padayatra' to be held in his Vidisha constituency, starting May 25, aiming to showcase Central welfare schemes and ensure their reach to eligible beneficiaries.
The foot march reflects Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a self-reliant India, emphasizing holistic rural and social development, including women's empowerment and agricultural reform.
Chouhan's initiative will see active participation from agriculture ministers and local organizations as he covers 20-25 kilometers daily, promoting programs like Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and digital initiatives across the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
