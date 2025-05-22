Shivraj Singh Chouhan's Padayatra: Marching for Central Welfare Awareness

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced a 'padayatra' to be held in his Vidisha constituency, starting May 25, aiming to showcase Central welfare schemes and ensure their reach to eligible beneficiaries.

The foot march reflects Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a self-reliant India, emphasizing holistic rural and social development, including women's empowerment and agricultural reform.

Chouhan's initiative will see active participation from agriculture ministers and local organizations as he covers 20-25 kilometers daily, promoting programs like Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and digital initiatives across the region.

