Supreme Court Deliberates on Waqf Law Amidst Constitutional Challenges

The Supreme Court has reserved interim orders following a three-day hearing in the contentious Waqf case. Central to the debate are the powers of denotifying properties as waqf, the composition of waqf boards, and handling waqf lands on tribal territories. The Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025 faces significant scrutiny.

With the bench led by Chief Justice B R Gavai, petitioners argue that the amendments undermine historical legal foundations and breach constitutional safeguards. The Centre, however, robustly defends the Act, asserting its alignment with the secular fabric and the presumption of constitutionality inherent in legislative actions.

Highlighting the complexities, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta noted the secular aspect of waqf and its non-essential nature within Islam, arguing against hasty stays on enacted laws. The court's decision will pivot on reconciling religious, legal, and cultural nuances embedded in this multifaceted case.

