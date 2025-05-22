Cash Scandal Unfolds in Maharashtra's Government Guest House
A scandal erupted in Maharashtra as cash totaling over Rs 5 crore was allegedly discovered in a government guest house in Dhule. Kishore Patil, a state legislature section officer, was suspended in connection with the case. The funds were reportedly meant for bribery involving legislative committee members.
A major scandal has surfaced in Maharashtra, sparking controversy and allegations. Over Rs 5 crore was reportedly discovered in a room at a government guest house in Dhule city. The incident has led to the suspension of Kishore Patil, a section officer of the state legislature, implicated after booking the room under his name.
Chairperson of the Maharashtra Legislative Council, Ram Shinde, announced the suspension and the formation of a committee to investigate the matter thoroughly. The cash was allegedly intended for bribing members of the Legislature Estimates Committee visiting the city. The allegations have added a new layer of complexity to the ongoing political tensions.
Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders, including Rajya Sabha member Raut, have strongly condemned the incident, emphasizing the need for accountability. Former Shiv Sena MLA Anil Anna Gote and fellow leaders confirmed the discovery by securing the room and its contents, pushing for immediate inquiry into the matter.
(With inputs from agencies.)
