Kurar Police Station Bribery Scandal: Officers Suspended

Two officials from Kurar police station were suspended after being arrested in a bribery case. Senior Inspector Sanjeev Baliram Tawde and Sub-Inspector Dnyaneshwar Govindrao Junne were caught by the Anti-Corruption Bureau. A probe is ongoing following their alleged attempt to solicit a bribe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-02-2026 20:19 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 20:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking revelation, two officers from the Kurar police station have been placed under suspension due to their involvement in a bribery scandal. The move follows their arrest by the Anti-Corruption Bureau.

Senior Inspector Sanjeev Baliram Tawde and Sub-Inspector Dnyaneshwar Govindrao Junne are alleged to have solicited a bribe from a local individual who promptly reported the matter to the authorities. In a swift operation on February 19, the ACB apprehended Junne while he was allegedly accepting the unlawful payment.

Given the gravity of the allegations, both officers have been suspended pending the outcome of an internal departmental inquiry, underscoring the police force's commitment to integrity and transparency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

