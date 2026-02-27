Kurar Police Station Bribery Scandal: Officers Suspended

In a shocking revelation, two officers from the Kurar police station have been placed under suspension due to their involvement in a bribery scandal. The move follows their arrest by the Anti-Corruption Bureau.

Senior Inspector Sanjeev Baliram Tawde and Sub-Inspector Dnyaneshwar Govindrao Junne are alleged to have solicited a bribe from a local individual who promptly reported the matter to the authorities. In a swift operation on February 19, the ACB apprehended Junne while he was allegedly accepting the unlawful payment.

Given the gravity of the allegations, both officers have been suspended pending the outcome of an internal departmental inquiry, underscoring the police force's commitment to integrity and transparency.

(With inputs from agencies.)