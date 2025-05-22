Cyber Fraud Strikes Navi Mumbai: A Lesson in Digital Vigilance
A fake WhatsApp message impersonating the managing director of a Navi Mumbai farmers producer company led an employee to transfer Rs 75 lakh to fraudsters. The Navi Mumbai police have initiated an investigation and issued advisories on verifying financial requests. The incident underlines the need for caution in digital communications.
The Navi Mumbai Cyber Police have launched an investigation following a significant cyber fraud incident involving a fake WhatsApp message. An employee of a farmers producer company unwittingly transferred Rs 75 lakh, believing the message was from the company's managing director.
The fraudulent activity transpired between May 18 and 19, prompting the police to register a First Information Report (FIR) on May 21. The charges encompass sections related to criminal breach of trust and impersonation under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act.
A police spokesperson confirmed efforts are underway to trace the culprits by tracking digital footprints. In light of the incident, the Navi Mumbai police have advised companies and employees to verify the authenticity of high-value financial requests, especially when they appear to originate from senior management.
