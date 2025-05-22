Left Menu

Lt Gen Vikas Lakhera Evaluates Assam Rifles' Preparedness in Nagaland

Lt Gen Vikas Lakhera visited Nagaland to assess Assam Rifles' operational readiness. He met with Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and reviewed the force's challenges in safeguarding security. Emphasizing vigilance and civil cooperation, Lakhera reaffirmed Assam Rifles' commitment to community support and successful future operations.

22-05-2025
Assam Rifles Director General Lt Gen Vikas Lakhera visited Nagaland to evaluate the force's operational preparedness. During this visit, he met with Nagaland Chief Minister Dr Neiphiu Rio, assessing challenges faced by Assam Rifles units in the Dimapur sector.

As part of his tour, Lakhera conducted a field visit to Kashiram Basti in Dimapur district. He applauded the professionalism and dedication of Assam Rifles personnel, underlining the need for high vigilance and strong civil-military partnership to sustain peace in the northeastern region.

Lakhera reaffirmed the Assam Rifles' loyalty to supporting local communities, enhancing mutual trust, and ensuring the success of forthcoming operations through close collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

