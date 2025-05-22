Meticulous Analysis Leads to Arrest in POCSO Case

A breakthrough arrest has been made in a POCSO case involving a 25-year-old catering worker accused of raping an 11-year-old girl. On the run since May 2023, the suspect was apprehended through detailed analysis of call data records, according to police sources.

The incident reportedly took place at an acquaintance's house in Visakhapatnam where the accused confined and raped the minor. A case was filed under the POCSO Act following the victim's father's complaint. The father reported the accused convinced his daughter to steal from home to fund a supposed holiday.

Police arrested the suspect on May 21 during a visit to his grandmother at a hospital in Secunderabad. This operation comes after two years of meticulous investigation, hailed as a significant success by law enforcement officials involved.

