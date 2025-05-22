Tragedy Strikes: Israeli Embassy Staffers Gunned Down in Washington, D.C.

In a tragic incident on Wednesday night, two Israeli embassy staffers were fatally shot by a single gunman outside the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C. The victims were Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Lynn Milgrim, a couple committed to building bridges between Arabs and Jews to end bloodshed in the Middle East.

Security has been tightened at Israeli embassies worldwide in response, as Israel faces international criticism over its offensive in Gaza. The suspect, identified as Elias Rodriguez, reportedly chanted pro-Palestinian slogans, asserting 'Free Palestine' after his arrest. He is believed to have acted alone, with no prior police interaction.

The shooting has stirred political controversy, intensifying the divide in the U.S. between supporters of Israel and pro-Palestinian advocates. Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and U.S. President Trump have condemned the act, which they attribute to antisemitism. The event further pressures U.S.-Israel relations amidst the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)