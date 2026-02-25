Left Menu

CPI(M) Denounces Modi's Controversial Israel Visit Amid Gaza Conflict

The CPI(M) vehemently opposes Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Israel, asserting it occurs amid a 'genocidal war' in Gaza. The party claims that the visit legitimizes Israeli actions against Palestinians and undermines India's anti-colonial stance, aligning India with the U.S.-Israeli axis in West Asia.

Updated: 25-02-2026 16:12 IST

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has voiced strong opposition to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Israel, linking the trip to alleged ongoing aggression in Gaza, described as a 'genocidal war'. The CPI(M) condemned Israel for continuing its strikes despite a ceasefire, leading to significant civilian casualties.

The party labeled the visit as a move that 'legitimizes' the Israeli government under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, viewed as an aggressor against the Palestinian cause. The CPI(M) highlighted concerns over deepening military and economic ties with Israel, a 'Zionist expansionist regime' supported by the U.S.

M A Baby, CPI(M) General Secretary, criticized the visit as a betrayal of India's historical anti-colonial legacy and support for Palestinian self-determination. He accused Modi of aligning with Netanyahu, calling their cooperation a 'shameless commitment' to U.S.-Israeli interests in West Asia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

