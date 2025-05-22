Tragic Attack on Israeli Diplomats in D.C. Sparks Outcry Over Antisemitism

In a tragic incident that has sent shockwaves around the globe, two Israeli Embassy staff members were shot and killed outside a Jewish museum in Washington D.C. on Wednesday. The suspect was heard chanting "Free, free Palestine" following his arrest, authorities report.

This violent act has intensified already heightened security measures at Israeli missions worldwide and occurs amidst Israel's massive military operation in Gaza. Reactions from global leaders, including former U.S. President Donald Trump, emphasized the urgent need to tackle antisemitism and violent radicalism.

The suspect, identified as Elias Rodriguez of Chicago, is in custody, with U.S. authorities pledging rigorous prosecution. This tragic event underscores the broader geopolitical tensions stemming from the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, highlighting calls for justice and peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)