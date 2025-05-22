High Court Rules: Juvenile Case Jurisdiction Clarified
The Madhya Pradesh High Court clarified that the jurisdiction for trying a juvenile accused in the 2017 Bhopal-Ujjain train blast lies with the children's court. The decision highlights the overriding power of the Juvenile Justice Act over other laws, including the NIA Act, ensuring juvenile cases are handled appropriately.
- Country:
- India
The Madhya Pradesh High Court has delivered a pivotal ruling by determining that the children's court holds the jurisdiction to try the case of a juvenile accused in the 2017 Bhopal-Ujjain passenger train blast. This decision stems from the court's interpretation of the Juvenile Justice Act's dominance over pre-existing laws such as the NIA Act.
Justice Sanjay Dwivedi of the single bench stressed that the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015, possesses a non-obstante clause that prevails over any conflicting laws, including the NIA Act, 2008. Therefore, the case, involving a suspect under 18 years of age at the time of the incident, must be transferred to the Children's Court as per the recent ruling.
The directive comes in response to a reference from the Principal District and Sessions Judge Bhopal seeking clarity on the jurisdiction matter. It underscores the legal precedence given to juvenile-specific legislation, ensuring the case proceeds under the Children's Court guidelines, separate from the National Investigation Agency's jurisdiction.
(With inputs from agencies.)