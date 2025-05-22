Left Menu

Enhanced Security Measures at Vaishnodevi Shrine: A Safer Pilgrimage

The Integrated Command and Control Centre in Mata Vaishnodevi, Jammu and Kashmir, has been equipped with advanced surveillance technologies to boost security. The initiative includes facial recognition, data analytics, and enhanced communication networks to ensure the safety of pilgrims and improve emergency responses effectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 22-05-2025 22:21 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 22:21 IST
A state-of-the-art Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) with 700 high-tech CCTV cameras has become operational at the Mata Vaishnodevi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir to bolster pilgrim security.

According to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board CEO Anshul Garg, the ICCC is based at the Spiritual Growth Centre in Katra and leverages cutting-edge surveillance technology, including facial and gesture recognition and real-time monitoring cameras, to facilitate swift responses and enhanced decision-making.

Authorities report that the command centre integrates surveillance systems, analytics, and communication networks, enabling shrine board and security personnel to oversee vital areas such as entry points, infrastructure, and service routes for a seamless and secure pilgrimage experience.

