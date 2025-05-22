Enhanced Security Measures at Vaishnodevi Shrine: A Safer Pilgrimage

A state-of-the-art Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) with 700 high-tech CCTV cameras has become operational at the Mata Vaishnodevi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir to bolster pilgrim security.

According to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board CEO Anshul Garg, the ICCC is based at the Spiritual Growth Centre in Katra and leverages cutting-edge surveillance technology, including facial and gesture recognition and real-time monitoring cameras, to facilitate swift responses and enhanced decision-making.

Authorities report that the command centre integrates surveillance systems, analytics, and communication networks, enabling shrine board and security personnel to oversee vital areas such as entry points, infrastructure, and service routes for a seamless and secure pilgrimage experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)