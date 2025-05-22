Decades of Diplomacy: India's Lobbying Legacy in the US

In an assertion of continuity, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs highlighted the long-standing practice of hiring lobbying firms in the US, a strategy employed since the 1950s to represent India's interests abroad.

During a press briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal emphasized that the engagement of such firms is not a recent development. He noted that the first firm was brought on board in Washington, DC, in 1949, and the practice has persisted through various administrations.

Jaiswal underscored the transparency of these arrangements, pointing out that details are readily accessible in the public domain, notably on the US Department of Justice website. The spokesperson mentioned the use of lobbyists during pivotal moments such as the 2007 nuclear deal negotiations and affirmed its prevalence among other nations' embassies in the US.

