Left Menu

Decades of Diplomacy: India's Lobbying Legacy in the US

The Ministry of External Affairs notes that India has long engaged lobbying firms in the US, a practice dating back to the 1950s. This strategy has been employed by successive governments, including during the 2007 nuclear deal negotiations. Information on engagements is publicly accessible.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2025 22:38 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 22:38 IST
Decades of Diplomacy: India's Lobbying Legacy in the US
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an assertion of continuity, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs highlighted the long-standing practice of hiring lobbying firms in the US, a strategy employed since the 1950s to represent India's interests abroad.

During a press briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal emphasized that the engagement of such firms is not a recent development. He noted that the first firm was brought on board in Washington, DC, in 1949, and the practice has persisted through various administrations.

Jaiswal underscored the transparency of these arrangements, pointing out that details are readily accessible in the public domain, notably on the US Department of Justice website. The spokesperson mentioned the use of lobbyists during pivotal moments such as the 2007 nuclear deal negotiations and affirmed its prevalence among other nations' embassies in the US.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025