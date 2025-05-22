Left Menu

Manipur's Violence Sparks Establishment of Special NIA Court

A special NIA court has been established in Manipur's Churachandpur to handle cases related to ethnic violence investigated by the National Investigation Agency. The violence, which began on May 3, 2023, resulted from protests over the potential granting of Scheduled Tribe status to Meiteis, leading to numerous deaths and displacement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2025 23:53 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 23:53 IST
Manipur's Violence Sparks Establishment of Special NIA Court
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A special NIA court has been designated in Manipur's Churachandpur district to prosecute cases tied to recent ethnic violence, as per the Ministry of Home Affairs' notification.

The move follows the National Investigation Agency taking over significant cases related to the conflicts between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo tribals, which have led to widespread violence and casualties.

Efforts by the central government to restore peace and open state roads have been undertaken following the imposition of President's Rule in February, but resolution remains elusive.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

 South Korea
2
Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

 Global
3
President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

 Global
4
North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025