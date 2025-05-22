Manipur's Violence Sparks Establishment of Special NIA Court
A special NIA court has been established in Manipur's Churachandpur to handle cases related to ethnic violence investigated by the National Investigation Agency. The violence, which began on May 3, 2023, resulted from protests over the potential granting of Scheduled Tribe status to Meiteis, leading to numerous deaths and displacement.
A special NIA court has been designated in Manipur's Churachandpur district to prosecute cases tied to recent ethnic violence, as per the Ministry of Home Affairs' notification.
The move follows the National Investigation Agency taking over significant cases related to the conflicts between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo tribals, which have led to widespread violence and casualties.
Efforts by the central government to restore peace and open state roads have been undertaken following the imposition of President's Rule in February, but resolution remains elusive.
