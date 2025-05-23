Left Menu

Federal Judge Blocks Trump's Government Downsizing Plans

A federal judge has temporarily halted the Trump administration's move to downsize the federal government without congressional consent, citing potential legal violations. Judge Susan Illston's ruling affects mass layoffs aimed at cutting government spending, with potential extensions looming as the administration seeks to appeal her decision.

In a decisive move, a federal judge has blocked the Trump administration's ambition to restructure and downsize the U.S. government without legislative approval. The ruling, which came during a hearing in San Francisco, underscores concerns over the legality of mass layoffs proposed by President Trump.

Judge Susan Illston sided with unions, nonprofits, and municipalities, asserting that these layoffs could cause widespread public harm. Her order temporarily halts the administration's plans to dismiss tens of thousands of federal workers and requires reinstatement for those already let go.

The Trump administration, supported by Adviser Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency, is appealing the decision, arguing that the executive branch holds the constitutional right to implement these changes. However, the battle for control over the federal workforce continues as potential extensions to the ruling are considered.

