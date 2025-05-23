Federal Judge Blocks Trump's Government Downsizing Plans

In a decisive move, a federal judge has blocked the Trump administration's ambition to restructure and downsize the U.S. government without legislative approval. The ruling, which came during a hearing in San Francisco, underscores concerns over the legality of mass layoffs proposed by President Trump.

Judge Susan Illston sided with unions, nonprofits, and municipalities, asserting that these layoffs could cause widespread public harm. Her order temporarily halts the administration's plans to dismiss tens of thousands of federal workers and requires reinstatement for those already let go.

The Trump administration, supported by Adviser Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency, is appealing the decision, arguing that the executive branch holds the constitutional right to implement these changes. However, the battle for control over the federal workforce continues as potential extensions to the ruling are considered.

