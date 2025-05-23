Left Menu

Trump's Misstep: False Claims and Misidentified Imagery

Former U.S. President Donald Trump incorrectly used a Reuters video screenshot from Congo, claiming it showed white South Africans being killed. This misidentification was highlighted during a meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, causing controversy and illustrating Trump's continued criticism regarding South African issues and tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-05-2025 01:25 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 01:25 IST
Former U.S. President Donald Trump recently displayed a screenshot from a Reuters video, mistakenly portraying it as evidence of white South Africans' mass killings. The image, actually captured in Congo after deadly clashes involving M23 rebels, was later verified by Reuters' fact-check team, highlighting the misrepresentation.

During a heated Oval Office meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Trump presented the misleading footage and accompanying article from American Thinker, a conservative outlet. The article was falsely used to support claims of racial tensions in South Africa, despite being derived from Congolese events.

This incident emerged as Trump continually criticized South Africa over land laws and treatment of its white minority, a narrative rooted in conspiratorial claims. The debacle has put President Ramaphosa's Washington visit under scrutiny as he attempts to address the strained diplomatic relations between the U.S. and South Africa.

(With inputs from agencies.)

