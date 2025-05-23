Tragedy Strikes Washington: Suspect in Embassy Worker Murders Charged

A Chicago man, Elias Rodriguez, was charged with first-degree murder in Washington after the fatal shooting of two Israeli embassy workers near the Capital Jewish Museum. The victims, a young couple about to become engaged, were involved in efforts for peace between Arabs and Jews.

Authorities said Rodriguez, who allegedly shouted "Free Palestine" during his arrest, has ties to far-left groups. A manifesto believed to be authored by him, calling for armed action against Israel's military offensives, was discovered online. Security around Israeli embassies globally was heightened following the incident.

The shooting, labeled an act of terror, has fueled debates around the U.S. over antisemitism and the ongoing Gaza conflict. Israeli and U.S. leaders condemned the attack, while advocacy groups mourned the loss of the victims, who worked tirelessly to foster peace in the Middle East.

(With inputs from agencies.)