Left Menu

Supreme Court Ruling Eases Fears Over Trump's Power to Dismiss Fed Chair

In a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling, concerns were alleviated that President Trump might gain the power to dismiss Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. The court's decision allows Trump to keep two labor board members sidelined, without extending such authority over the Fed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-05-2025 05:06 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 05:06 IST
Supreme Court Ruling Eases Fears Over Trump's Power to Dismiss Fed Chair
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The recent U.S. Supreme Court decision has eased concerns regarding President Donald Trump's authority to dismiss Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. The ruling, focused on Trump's ability to sideline two federal labor board members, does not grant him similar powers over the Federal Reserve.

Legal representatives for dismissed labor board members argued that a ruling favoring Trump could weaken protections for Fed officials. However, the court clarified that the Fed remains safeguarded under its unique historical and legal framework, separate from conventional dismissals for misconduct.

Despite Trump's previous criticisms of Powell, analysts believe the court's ruling diminishes the likelihood of Trump successfully challenging Fed stability. Financial markets, dependent on an independent Fed, remain cautious but somewhat reassured by this decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

 South Korea
2
Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

 Global
3
President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

 Global
4
North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025