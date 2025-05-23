Supreme Court Ruling Eases Fears Over Trump's Power to Dismiss Fed Chair

The recent U.S. Supreme Court decision has eased concerns regarding President Donald Trump's authority to dismiss Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. The ruling, focused on Trump's ability to sideline two federal labor board members, does not grant him similar powers over the Federal Reserve.

Legal representatives for dismissed labor board members argued that a ruling favoring Trump could weaken protections for Fed officials. However, the court clarified that the Fed remains safeguarded under its unique historical and legal framework, separate from conventional dismissals for misconduct.

Despite Trump's previous criticisms of Powell, analysts believe the court's ruling diminishes the likelihood of Trump successfully challenging Fed stability. Financial markets, dependent on an independent Fed, remain cautious but somewhat reassured by this decision.

