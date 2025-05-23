Chagos Islands Sovereignty Swap Secures Security

Britain has signed an agreement to transfer sovereignty of the contentious Chagos Islands to Mauritius, in a bid to safeguard the future of the strategic U.S.-U.K. military base located there. The deal includes a financial compensation scheme, providing Mauritius with an annual payment of 101 million pounds for leasing the base.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer emphasized the base's role in British security, noting its importance for counterterrorism and intelligence operations. Despite the deal securing strong protections, opposition voices accuse the government of surrendering territory and neglecting national interests.

The agreement also sets up a trust fund for displaced islanders and allows potential resettlement, excluding Diego Garcia. Legal battles continue as Chagossians, who were removed from their birthplace decades ago, seek the right to return amid fears of increased challenges post-transfer.

(With inputs from agencies.)