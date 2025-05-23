Census Surveys Under Scrutiny: The Implications of Budget Cuts

An initiative led by Elon Musk's team aims to cut federal expenditures by targeting select U.S. Census Bureau surveys alleged to be wasteful, creating concerns over the integrity of statistical data.

This week, the Department of Government Efficiency announced via social media that $16.5 million worth of surveys, conducted for other federal entities, have been terminated. However, the department failed to disclose specific surveys involved, sparking apprehension among data users.

Experts emphasize the potential legal violations of canceling surveys without public notice or commentary, highlighting the broader issue of readiness for the upcoming 2030 census amidst budget cuts and hiring challenges within the bureau.

