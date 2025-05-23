Mali’s Sweeping Ban on Political Parties Alarms UN Experts and Rights Advocates

In a move that has drawn sharp condemnation from international human rights experts, Mali's transitional authorities enacted sweeping legal measures on 13 May 2025 to dissolve all political parties and organisations deemed “of a political nature.” The new laws, signed by Transitional President General Assimi Goïta, also repeal earlier legislation that protected and regulated political parties.

Unprecedented Clampdown on Civic Freedoms

The decree, which was swiftly followed by the enactment of complementary legislation, marks a decisive shift in Mali’s political landscape. United Nations-appointed independent human rights experts described the development as “an extremely negative signal” regarding the country’s respect for fundamental human rights.

“These laws must be immediately repealed,” the experts asserted, warning that the measures represent a “step in the wrong direction” for the West African nation. They urged President Goïta to reconsider and steer the country away from authoritarian practices.

The decree’s broad phrasing — targeting not only political parties but also any organisations and individuals with alleged political affiliations — has sparked fears of arbitrary arrests, detentions, and judicial harassment. Critics say the measures threaten to criminalise basic civic engagement and suppress public dissent.

Contradictory Assurances and Escalating Repression

The decree comes just two weeks after the experts had called on Mali’s government to avoid actions that would undermine political freedoms. At that time, Malian authorities had reportedly offered assurances that political parties would not be targeted.

The decision to move forward with the ban nonetheless has dismayed observers. “We are shocked that these laws were adopted despite our earlier warnings and the Government’s assurances,” the experts noted.

According to them, the decree signals a coordinated effort to eliminate political pluralism under the guise of reducing party proliferation. They argue the government is instead fostering a climate of fear by stigmatising critics, silencing dissent, and threatening civil society groups, human rights defenders, and independent media professionals.

Broader Implications for Democratic Governance

The experts warned that these actions could further destabilise the already fragile political climate in Mali, which has faced years of political unrest and military coups.

“This is just the latest step in the erosion and systematic clampdown on an already shrinking civic space and the rule of law in the country,” they said.

While Mali’s transitional government argues that the legislation is necessary to restore order and simplify political processes, many believe it is a veiled attempt to consolidate power and muzzle opposition ahead of any prospective return to civilian rule.

The laws’ vague definitions of “political activity” raise the risk that non-governmental organisations, religious groups, academic institutions, and even informal community groups could be targeted if they are perceived as politically inclined.

International Community Urged to Respond

Human rights experts are now calling on the international community to take stronger action. They urge diplomatic missions, development agencies, and regional bodies like the African Union and ECOWAS to pressure Malian authorities into reversing course.

“The Malian transitional authorities should engage in peaceful and truly inclusive dialogue with all actors involved in legal reform processes instead of cracking down on critics and dissenting voices,” the experts stressed.

They reiterated their willingness to collaborate with the Malian government to revise the legislation in compliance with international human rights norms and standards, if such dialogue is welcomed.

As the situation unfolds, many worry about the chilling precedent this decree sets not only for Mali but for other countries in the region where democratic backsliding is a growing concern.