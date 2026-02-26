Tamil Nadu Political Parties Call for Single-Phase Elections
Ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar held consultations with political parties, many of whom advocated for single-phase polling. They urged stringent measures to combat monetary influence and the distribution of freebies during elections. Assurances were given for maintaining free and fair election practices.
Tamil Nadu's political landscape is abuzz as the state gears up for Assembly elections scheduled for April. Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar engaged with a variety of political parties, with discussions centering around demands for single-phase elections.
The parties, including notable figures like Aam Aadmi Party and Bharatiya Janata Party, emphasized the need for stringent measures to eliminate the malpractices of monetary influence and the distribution of freebies.
The Election Commission, led by Kumar, assured all parties of its commitment to holding elections that are transparent, free, and fair, and promised to consider festival timings when deciding election dates.
