Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Political Parties Urge for Single-Phase Elections Amid Rigorous Electoral Roll Revision

Ahead of Tamil Nadu's upcoming elections, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar met with major political parties in Chennai. Parties praised the smooth conduct of electoral roll revisions and requested single-phase elections for transparency. Concerns about election-related malpractices were raised, with assurance from the Commission for stringent measures against inducements and proper scheduling around festivals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2026 18:17 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 18:17 IST
Tamil Nadu Political Parties Urge for Single-Phase Elections Amid Rigorous Electoral Roll Revision
Official logo of Election Commission of India (Photo/X/ECI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In Chennai, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar joined Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi for pre-election consultations with political parties in Tamil Nadu. The assembly aimed at evaluating the current electoral atmosphere as the state braces for impending elections.

During the meeting, a significant number of political representatives expressed their satisfaction with the Election Commission of India's (ECI) commendable handling of the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. They advocated for the upcoming elections to be conducted in a single phase, striving for improved management and transparency.

Key national and state parties, including AAP, BSP, BJP, CPI(M), INC, AIADMK, DMK, and others, rallied for strict measures to curb monetary malpractice and the misuse of freebies. Additionally, an increase in flying squads was proposed to ensure fair conduct. Reevaluating election schedules in light of major festivals emerged as a priority, with assurances from Kumar of a fair electoral process and vigilance against unethical practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ONGC's Para Games 2026: A Celebration of Inclusivity and Strength

ONGC's Para Games 2026: A Celebration of Inclusivity and Strength

 India
2
Denmark's Parliamentary Election Set for March 24

Denmark's Parliamentary Election Set for March 24

 Denmark
3
Geneva Talks Focus on Ukraine's Reconstruction Amid Ongoing War

Geneva Talks Focus on Ukraine's Reconstruction Amid Ongoing War

 Global
4
India-Israel Ties Strengthened: A Strategic Partnership Blossoms

India-Israel Ties Strengthened: A Strategic Partnership Blossoms

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026