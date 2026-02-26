Tamil Nadu Political Parties Urge for Single-Phase Elections Amid Rigorous Electoral Roll Revision
Ahead of Tamil Nadu's upcoming elections, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar met with major political parties in Chennai. Parties praised the smooth conduct of electoral roll revisions and requested single-phase elections for transparency. Concerns about election-related malpractices were raised, with assurance from the Commission for stringent measures against inducements and proper scheduling around festivals.
In Chennai, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar joined Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi for pre-election consultations with political parties in Tamil Nadu. The assembly aimed at evaluating the current electoral atmosphere as the state braces for impending elections.
During the meeting, a significant number of political representatives expressed their satisfaction with the Election Commission of India's (ECI) commendable handling of the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. They advocated for the upcoming elections to be conducted in a single phase, striving for improved management and transparency.
Key national and state parties, including AAP, BSP, BJP, CPI(M), INC, AIADMK, DMK, and others, rallied for strict measures to curb monetary malpractice and the misuse of freebies. Additionally, an increase in flying squads was proposed to ensure fair conduct. Reevaluating election schedules in light of major festivals emerged as a priority, with assurances from Kumar of a fair electoral process and vigilance against unethical practices.
