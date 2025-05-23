EC Streamlines Poll Day Operations: Key Changes Explained

The Election Commission (EC) has introduced new measures to streamline poll day operations. Previously, parties could set up booths for voter identification slips 200 meters away from polling stations; however, this has been reduced to 100 meters.

This change aims to improve convenience for voters, as it allows them quicker access to assistance if they forget their official Voter Information Slips (VIS). Additionally, to enhance voter facilitation, mobile phone deposit counters will be established outside polling stations.

Significantly, all forms of electioneering will remain prohibited within 100 meters of polling stations to maintain order and neutrality during the voting process. The EC stresses that these modifications align with existing electoral laws.

(With inputs from agencies.)