Left Menu

EC Streamlines Poll Day Operations: Key Changes Explained

The Election Commission revised poll day policies, allowing political parties to set up voter identification booths closer to polling stations, now within 100 meters. Previously, the limit was 200 meters. Mobile phone deposit counters will also be established outside polling stations to facilitate a smoother voting process for electors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-05-2025 17:10 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 17:10 IST
EC Streamlines Poll Day Operations: Key Changes Explained
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Election Commission (EC) has introduced new measures to streamline poll day operations. Previously, parties could set up booths for voter identification slips 200 meters away from polling stations; however, this has been reduced to 100 meters.

This change aims to improve convenience for voters, as it allows them quicker access to assistance if they forget their official Voter Information Slips (VIS). Additionally, to enhance voter facilitation, mobile phone deposit counters will be established outside polling stations.

Significantly, all forms of electioneering will remain prohibited within 100 meters of polling stations to maintain order and neutrality during the voting process. The EC stresses that these modifications align with existing electoral laws.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

 South Korea
2
Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

 Global
3
President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

 Global
4
North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025