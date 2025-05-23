Audit Uncovers Rs 709 Crore Irregularities in Jal Shakti Schemes

An internal audit of the Jal Shakti ministry for the 2023-24 fiscal year has uncovered financial discrepancies totaling over Rs 709 crore across significant water and sanitation initiatives.

The analysis identified blocked funds, unauthorized expenditures, idle assets, and breaches in procurement procedures.

Notable irregularities include Rs 525.96 crore in unspent funds, Rs 23.56 crore in improper spending, and unauthorized purchases amounting to Rs 10.82 crore. The audit report suggests remedying the lack of staff and training to enhance financial oversight.

(With inputs from agencies.)