Kharge Calls for Social Justice as Ideological Commitment, Not Just Election Issue
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge emphasized the importance of treating social justice as an ideological commitment rather than merely an election issue. He urged Congress spokespersons to spread awareness about the caste census and ensure equitable representation for OBC, Dalit, and Adivasi communities in various sectors. Kharge also demanded immediate implementation of reservation policies in private educational institutions.
In a call to action on Friday, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge urged party spokespersons to embrace social justice as an ideological commitment, not just an electoral debate.
Addressing the workshop on social justice, Kharge tasked the spokespersons with elevating the discourse on caste census, with an aim to uplift OBC, Dalit, and Adivasi representation across media, bureaucracy, and educational institutions.
Emphasizing the necessity for policy reform, he reiterated the party's demand for a caste census and greater inclusion in private educational sectors. Kharge highlighted the Telangana model as an example and suggested its adoption nationwide.
