Left Menu

Kharge Calls for Social Justice as Ideological Commitment, Not Just Election Issue

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge emphasized the importance of treating social justice as an ideological commitment rather than merely an election issue. He urged Congress spokespersons to spread awareness about the caste census and ensure equitable representation for OBC, Dalit, and Adivasi communities in various sectors. Kharge also demanded immediate implementation of reservation policies in private educational institutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-05-2025 17:16 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 17:16 IST
Kharge Calls for Social Justice as Ideological Commitment, Not Just Election Issue
caste census
  • Country:
  • India

In a call to action on Friday, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge urged party spokespersons to embrace social justice as an ideological commitment, not just an electoral debate.

Addressing the workshop on social justice, Kharge tasked the spokespersons with elevating the discourse on caste census, with an aim to uplift OBC, Dalit, and Adivasi representation across media, bureaucracy, and educational institutions.

Emphasizing the necessity for policy reform, he reiterated the party's demand for a caste census and greater inclusion in private educational sectors. Kharge highlighted the Telangana model as an example and suggested its adoption nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

 South Korea
2
Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

 Global
3
President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

 Global
4
North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025