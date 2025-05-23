Kharge Calls for Social Justice as Ideological Commitment, Not Just Election Issue

In a call to action on Friday, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge urged party spokespersons to embrace social justice as an ideological commitment, not just an electoral debate.

Addressing the workshop on social justice, Kharge tasked the spokespersons with elevating the discourse on caste census, with an aim to uplift OBC, Dalit, and Adivasi representation across media, bureaucracy, and educational institutions.

Emphasizing the necessity for policy reform, he reiterated the party's demand for a caste census and greater inclusion in private educational sectors. Kharge highlighted the Telangana model as an example and suggested its adoption nationwide.

