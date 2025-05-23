IAF Celebrates Excellence as 47th Flight Test Course Concludes in Bengaluru

The Indian Air Force (IAF) marked a significant milestone in its legacy of excellence and innovation with the grand valedictory ceremony of the 47th Flight Test Course on 23 May 2025. The prestigious event, famously known as the "Suranjan Das Dinner," was hosted at the Aircraft and Systems Testing Establishment (ASTE) in Bengaluru, an elite centre of test and evaluation for cutting-edge aerial systems.

Presiding over the ceremony as the Chief Guest was Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, Chief of the Air Staff, who lauded the achievements of the graduating officers. He presented certificates to all the successful course participants and awarded coveted trophies to those who had demonstrated exceptional merit in the highly specialized and challenging training program.

Rigorous and Elite Training for Aviation Excellence

The Flight Test Course at ASTE is one of the most demanding training regimens in military aviation globally. Spanning a period of 48 weeks, the course grooms elite test pilots and flight test engineers with the skills needed to evaluate new aircraft systems and technologies. The program involves exhaustive academic instruction, simulator training, and live flight evaluations, preparing officers to take on the crucial responsibility of testing and validating next-generation aerial platforms for the nation.

This highly specialized training course is central to enhancing India's flight testing capabilities and supports the nation's broader objectives of aerospace advancement and strategic autonomy.

Honors Bestowed Upon Top Performers

This year’s graduating cohort included officers from multiple branches of the armed forces, and several distinguished themselves in various categories of performance. The most prestigious awards presented during the evening were:

Suranjan Das Trophy for the Best All-Round Student Test Pilot: Awarded to Squadron Leader S Bhardwaj for his outstanding performance across flight, academics, and leadership.

Chief of the Air Staff Trophy for Best Test Pilot in Flight Evaluation: Awarded to Squadron Leader Ajay Tripathi , recognizing his exceptional aptitude in real-time flight assessments.

Maharaja Hanumanth Singh Sword for Best All-Round Student Flight Test Engineer: Awarded to Squadron Leader Subhrajyoti Paul for his stellar combination of technical acumen and flight test insight.

Dunlop Trophy for Best Test Engineer in Flight Evaluation: Conferred on Wing Commander Ashwini Singh for his precision and analytical excellence in airborne system evaluation.

Kapil Bhargava Trophy for Best Performance in Ground Subjects: Awarded to Major Kaustubh Kunte, celebrating his academic proficiency across complex aeronautical engineering disciplines.

A Call to Serve a Self-Reliant Nation

In his keynote address, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh emphasized the pivotal role of test pilots and engineers in the Indian Air Force’s journey toward greater self-reliance. He spoke passionately about the ongoing indigenisation initiatives, such as the development of the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) and LCA Mk-II, and highlighted the necessity of maintaining the highest professional standards in test flying — a domain that blends skill, science, and service.

He reminded the graduating officers that the values of Precision and Excellence are not merely aspirational but foundational, and essential in contributing to the vision of a Sashakt (Empowered), Saksham (Capable), and Atmanirbhar (Self-Reliant) Bharat.

ASTE: A Hub of Aeronautical Innovation

The Aircraft and Systems Testing Establishment continues to be a cornerstone of India's military aviation capability. With its long-standing tradition of excellence and innovation, ASTE remains a key enabler in evaluating and refining India’s most advanced aerial systems, ensuring that the IAF remains agile and combat-ready for future challenges.

The 47th Flight Test Course stands as a testament to the Indian Air Force's unwavering commitment to professional development, operational superiority, and technological self-reliance. The newly minted test professionals are now equipped to chart new skies, pushing the frontiers of Indian aviation higher than ever before.