Left Menu

Revamped ZIPNET: A Digital Leap for Delhi Police

Delhi Police has launched an upgraded version of the ZIPNET website, enhancing interstate collaboration and citizen services with a modern interface and improved search functionality. Inaugurated by Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora, the portal assists in real-time data sharing among eight member states, focusing on crime tracking and public engagement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-05-2025 17:44 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 17:44 IST
Revamped ZIPNET: A Digital Leap for Delhi Police
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant technological advancement, the Delhi Police has introduced a revamped version of the Zonal Integrated Police Network (ZIPNET) website. The newly launched platform boasts an advanced user interface and enhanced search capabilities to facilitate better interstate collaboration and improve citizen services, officials reported on Friday.

Inaugurated by Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora at the Delhi Police Headquarters, the redesigned website is accessible through the official Delhi Police portal and directly at https://zipnet.delhipolice.gov.in. Arora highlighted that ZIPNET is crucial for crime tracking and interstate coordination, now technologically optimized for modern law enforcement challenges.

The platform incorporates eight member states, including Delhi and neighboring regions, to exchange real-time data on criminals, missing persons, and stolen vehicles. Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Surender Kumar emphasized that the upgraded ZIPNET portal enhances service delivery through a modernized interface, improved search tools, and bilingual access. These updates aim to strengthen data sharing and foster public engagement, paving the way for transparency, responsiveness, and efficiency across northern India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

 South Korea
2
Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

 Global
3
President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

 Global
4
North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025