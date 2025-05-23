Revamped ZIPNET: A Digital Leap for Delhi Police

In a significant technological advancement, the Delhi Police has introduced a revamped version of the Zonal Integrated Police Network (ZIPNET) website. The newly launched platform boasts an advanced user interface and enhanced search capabilities to facilitate better interstate collaboration and improve citizen services, officials reported on Friday.

Inaugurated by Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora at the Delhi Police Headquarters, the redesigned website is accessible through the official Delhi Police portal and directly at https://zipnet.delhipolice.gov.in. Arora highlighted that ZIPNET is crucial for crime tracking and interstate coordination, now technologically optimized for modern law enforcement challenges.

The platform incorporates eight member states, including Delhi and neighboring regions, to exchange real-time data on criminals, missing persons, and stolen vehicles. Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Surender Kumar emphasized that the upgraded ZIPNET portal enhances service delivery through a modernized interface, improved search tools, and bilingual access. These updates aim to strengthen data sharing and foster public engagement, paving the way for transparency, responsiveness, and efficiency across northern India.

(With inputs from agencies.)