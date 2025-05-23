Left Menu

Delhi High Court Orders Bhullar to Surrender Amid Health Plea

The Delhi High Court instructed Devinder Pal Singh Bhullar, a 1993 Delhi bomb blast convict, to surrender to jail authorities after his parole expired. Bhullar, who cited schizophrenia for parole extension, withdrew his application when informed appropriate treatment was available in jail. His premature release petition remains under consideration.

Updated: 23-05-2025 17:50 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court directed Devinder Pal Singh Bhullar, 1993 Delhi bomb blast convict, to surrender while his parole expired. Despite Bhullar's counsel seeking exemption due to his acute schizophrenia treatment, the court assured that necessary medical assistance was accessible in jail.

Justice Girish Kathpalia instructed Bhullar to return to custody, leading to the withdrawal of his plea for exemption after counsel assurances for surrender. The court noted that the plea for premature release is still pending but emphasized Bhullar's compliance with parole rules.

Convicted for the 1993 Delhi blast, killing nine and injuring 31, Bhullar's death sentence by TADA court was commuted to life term. Health issues relocated him from Tihar to Amritsar Central Jail in 2015.

(With inputs from agencies.)

