Amit Shah Lauds BSF’s Valor and Operation Sindoor at Investiture Ceremony

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah, today delivered a powerful address during the Border Security Force (BSF) Investiture Ceremony and the Rustamji Memorial Lecture, commending the BSF’s legacy, valor, and exemplary contributions to national security. The event, held in New Delhi, was graced by high-ranking dignitaries including the Union Home Secretary, Director of the Intelligence Bureau (IB), and Director General of the BSF.

Celebrating a Legacy of Courage from 1965 to 2025

Shri Amit Shah began by acknowledging the historic journey of the BSF since its inception in 1965. Born out of a strategic need post the Indo-Pak war, the BSF has emerged as the world's largest and most prestigious border security force. Shah highlighted how the force, initially founded under severe constraints, now epitomizes excellence in border protection and internal security.

“BSF’s rise reflects the strength of patriotism and commitment to duty,” said the Home Minister, describing how personnel endure harsh conditions ranging from desert heat to icy mountains, dense jungles, and rugged coastal terrain. Noting that BSF guards both the Bangladesh and Pakistan borders—two of India’s most volatile frontiers—he praised their efficiency and reliability.

Remembering Rustamji and the Genesis of the BSF

Paying tribute to Shri K.F. Rustamji, the BSF’s founding Director General, Amit Shah explained how Rustamji's leadership following the 1965 war laid the cornerstone of an enduring institution. Shah emphasized the BSF’s vital role in the 1971 war and India's support in the creation of Bangladesh, asserting that such sacrifices must not be forgotten by either nation.

BSF’s Role Beyond Borders

In addition to border security, the BSF has been instrumental in disaster relief, anti-terror operations, and maintaining peace during national elections and public emergencies. Shah noted their stellar performance during the COVID-19 pandemic and various high-stakes security operations.

“The BSF has never hesitated to step up, no matter the challenge,” he said, praising the force's diverse operational contributions across the nation.

Operation Sindoor: A Landmark in Counterterrorism

A major highlight of the ceremony was the detailed exposition of Operation Sindoor, India's most recent and potent response to cross-border terrorism. Shah described the operation as a definitive turning point, launched in response to a gruesome terrorist attack in Pahalgam where innocent civilians were targeted based on religion.

He emphasized that India’s response—swift and precise airstrikes on terrorist camps inside Pakistan—was a demonstration of resolve, backed by accurate intelligence and capable forces. Shah underlined that the Indian response targeted only terrorist infrastructure, not civilian or military establishments, showcasing India's strategic restraint.

“In minutes, nine terrorist bases were destroyed, exposing Pakistan’s hand in fostering terrorism,” said Shah. He revealed that the Pakistani military's public mourning of terrorists killed in the strikes further cemented the evidence of state-sponsored terrorism.

Showcasing India’s Military Strength and Strategic Maturity

Shri Amit Shah further highlighted that the Indian armed forces' retaliation to Pakistan’s counter-attacks exposed the inefficacy of their air defences. Despite provocations, India maintained moral high ground by refraining from targeting civilian areas, which gained the nation international praise for both its military precision and ethical restraint.

He noted that BSF personnel Mohammad Imtiyaz Ahmad and Deepak Chingakham made the supreme sacrifice during Operation Sindoor, and their legacy would be immortalized in the annals of Indian defense history.

Technological Advancements and Border Innovations

Shri Shah outlined the BSF’s recent efforts in modernizing border security through technology. In regions where physical fencing is impractical, the BSF has deployed experimental tech-based solutions, many developed in-house. These innovations aim to bolster security along India’s 15,000 km-long and often treacherous border landscapes.

Accolades and Achievements

The BSF has been widely recognized for its gallantry and dedication. To date, its personnel have received:

1 Padma Vibhushan

2 Padma Bhushan

7 Padma Shri

1 Mahavir Chakra

6 Kirti Chakras

13 Shaurya Chakras

56 Army Medals

1,246 Police Medals for Gallantry

Shah emphasized that such recognition reflects the unmatched valor and service spirit embedded in the BSF’s DNA.

War on Drugs and Naxalism

Over the last five years, the BSF has seized over 1.1 lakh kilograms of narcotics and neutralized more than 78 Naxalites, playing a crucial role in India’s internal security and anti-drug campaigns.

The Road Ahead: A Self-Reliant Defence

Shri Shah concluded by aligning BSF’s success with India’s broader vision of a self-reliant defense sector. He reiterated that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, India is committed to boosting indigenous production of defense equipment, ensuring that the valor of its armed forces is matched with cutting-edge capabilities.

“India’s BSF doesn’t just guard borders—it guards the nation’s pride, values, and future,” he declared.