Congress Calls for Equal SEBC Quota in Odisha
The Opposition Congress in Odisha ended their 24-hour protest demanding a 27% reservation for Socially and Economically Backward Classes (SEBCs) in education and jobs. The Congress accused the BJP government of discrimination for offering just 11.25% and vowed to extend the protest to villages.
- Country:
- India
In a significant political development, the Opposition Congress in Odisha concluded its 24-hour protest on Friday, demanding an enhanced reservation of 27% for Socially and Economically Backward Classes (SEBCs) in education and jobs within the state.
The party's decision to end the dharna near Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi's residence doesn't mark the conclusion of their fight. The Congress has resolved to spread their advocacy for increased quotas to grassroots levels, targeting village communities.
Currently, the BJP government has sanctioned only an 11.25% quota for SEBC students in higher education, a move starkly criticized by Congress leaders. They labeled the reduced quota as discriminatory against SEBCs, who make up a significant portion of Odisha's population.
(With inputs from agencies.)
