Trump Administration Faces Multiple Legal Challenges Amid Domestic Policy Actions

The Trump administration has come under fire from several prominent U.S. institutions, sparking a series of legal confrontations. Harvard University took legal action against the administration's revocation of its ability to enroll international students, citing constitutional violations and detrimental impacts on students and the institution.

In the realm of business, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission decided to cease its legal pursuit against Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard, considering it not in the public interest. Meanwhile, the firing of the U.S. Copyright Office director by Trump's administration was challenged as unconstitutional, sparking further legal controversy.

Additionally, a U.S. federal judge put a halt on plans for mass layoffs of federal employees initiated by Trump, demanding congressional approval for such restructuring. These incidents reflect a broader pattern of judicial and public scrutiny of the administration's domestic policies and decisions.

