Devastating Storms Claim Lives in Uttar Pradesh
Severe storms across Uttar Pradesh caused the deaths of at least 49 individuals between May 21 and May 22, as reported by the Integrated Disaster Control Centre. The fatalities were due to falling trees, collapsing structures, and lightning strikes. District officials are providing assistance and compensation to affected families.
Severe weather conditions wreaked havoc across Uttar Pradesh, leading to the tragic loss of at least 49 lives between May 21 and May 22. According to the Integrated Disaster Control Centre in Lucknow, powerful winds combined with heavy rain affected multiple districts during the night.
The casualties, attributed to falling trees, collapsing walls and roofs, and lightning, spanned across numerous districts. Notable impacts included five fatalities each in Kasganj and Fatehpur, and four each in Meerut and Auraiya.
In response, the Relief Commissioner's Office has mandated that district authorities extend aid and compensation to the families of those who perished, as the state rallies to recover from this natural disaster.
