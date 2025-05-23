Tragedy in Oryol: Military Helicopter Crash Claims Crew

A military helicopter tragically crashed on Friday near Naryshkino, a village in Russia's Oryol region, resulting in the loss of the entire crew, according to TASS. Preliminary investigations indicate technical malfunction as the likely cause.

Russian military authorities are conducting a thorough investigation into the incident. The Moscow military district headquarters confirmed the deaths and reported ongoing efforts to secure the crash site and assess damages.

Oryol region's governor, Andrei Klychkov, assured residents via Telegram that no local population was harmed. Emergency fire crews are present to prevent any further hazards.

(With inputs from agencies.)