Harvard vs. Trump Administration: A Battle Over Foreign Student Enrollment
Harvard University is suing the Trump administration over the revocation of its ability to enroll foreign students. The university claims this action violates U.S. laws and adversely affects over 7,000 visa holders. Homeland Security cited allegations involving antisemitism and foreign influence as reasons for the revocation.
Harvard University has launched a legal battle against the Trump administration, challenging a policy that threatens its enrollment of foreign students. The university described the revocation of its Student and Exchange Visitor Program certification as a blatant constitutional violation.
Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem justified the revocation by alleging that Harvard fosters antisemitism and coordinates with foreign entities, particularly mentioning involvement with the Chinese Communist Party. The announcement came as Harvard was preparing for the next academic year, affecting thousands of existing and prospective students.
In a defiant stance, Harvard President Alan Garber condemned what he saw as federal overreach into academic independence. The administration, however, remains firm, demanding Harvard disclose information regarding international students and protests to potentially restore certification.
