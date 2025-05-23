Left Menu

Misused Memorial: White Crosses and Political Controversy in South Africa

White House footage falsely referenced white crosses in South Africa as burial sites for murdered white farmers. The crosses were a tribute to a couple, and claims of 'white genocide' are discredited by local officials, who provide statistics showing crimes affect all races.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-05-2025 19:21 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 19:21 IST
Misused Memorial: White Crosses and Political Controversy in South Africa

A video shown at the White House misrepresented a South African tribute as evidence of a supposed 'white genocide', according to local reports. The footage, displayed by U.S. President Donald Trump during a meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, featured aerial views of white crosses that were misleadingly claimed to mark burial sites for numerous murdered white farmers.

However, the crosses, located along a road near Newcastle, were installed in 2020 to honor a local farming couple tragically killed in their home, as confirmed by Bebsie Cronje, a ward councillor for the area, and authorities in South Africa. The memorial was not intended to suggest a spree of racially-motivated killings.

South Africa's police minister clarified that farm murder statistics reflect a broad range of victim demographics, countering allegations of targeted white genocide. Official figures show a decline in overall murders, underscoring historical misrepresentations of crime narratives. South Africa remains vigilant against any racially divisive interpretations of criminal events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

 South Korea
2
Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

 Global
3
President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

 Global
4
North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025