Misused Memorial: White Crosses and Political Controversy in South Africa
White House footage falsely referenced white crosses in South Africa as burial sites for murdered white farmers. The crosses were a tribute to a couple, and claims of 'white genocide' are discredited by local officials, who provide statistics showing crimes affect all races.
A video shown at the White House misrepresented a South African tribute as evidence of a supposed 'white genocide', according to local reports. The footage, displayed by U.S. President Donald Trump during a meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, featured aerial views of white crosses that were misleadingly claimed to mark burial sites for numerous murdered white farmers.
However, the crosses, located along a road near Newcastle, were installed in 2020 to honor a local farming couple tragically killed in their home, as confirmed by Bebsie Cronje, a ward councillor for the area, and authorities in South Africa. The memorial was not intended to suggest a spree of racially-motivated killings.
South Africa's police minister clarified that farm murder statistics reflect a broad range of victim demographics, countering allegations of targeted white genocide. Official figures show a decline in overall murders, underscoring historical misrepresentations of crime narratives. South Africa remains vigilant against any racially divisive interpretations of criminal events.
(With inputs from agencies.)
