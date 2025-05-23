World Leaders on a Diplomatic Odyssey: A Global Calendar of Key Events

The diary of political and economic events serves as a roadmap for understanding global diplomatic movements and strategic alliances. It captures significant interactions, such as Brazil's President Lula meeting Angola's President, and highlights Singapore hosting the President of Paraguay for a state visit.

Paris remains a focal point with President Emmanuel Macron scheduled for multiple diplomatic engagements, including a meeting with Congo's President Denis Sassou Nguesso. Additionally, EU's key figures, including foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, embark on state visits to regions like North Macedonia, underscoring the EU's global engagement.

Notable events also include ASEAN's annual summit in Jakarta, featuring state visits by Chinese Premier Li Qiang, and South Africa's Deputy President's visit to Paris. These visits underscore the global nature of the diary, mapping out the geopolitical conversations expected to shape international policies in months to come.

(With inputs from agencies.)