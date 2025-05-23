Left Menu

World Leaders on a Diplomatic Odyssey: A Global Calendar of Key Events

The international diary details significant political and general news events, including high-profile diplomatic visits and key economic gatherings. It showcases interactions of world leaders, such as Brazil’s President Lula meeting Angola’s President, and the ASEAN-GCC-China meeting in Indonesia. The diary serves as a vital resource for understanding global political dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-05-2025 20:02 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 20:02 IST
World Leaders on a Diplomatic Odyssey: A Global Calendar of Key Events
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The diary of political and economic events serves as a roadmap for understanding global diplomatic movements and strategic alliances. It captures significant interactions, such as Brazil's President Lula meeting Angola's President, and highlights Singapore hosting the President of Paraguay for a state visit.

Paris remains a focal point with President Emmanuel Macron scheduled for multiple diplomatic engagements, including a meeting with Congo's President Denis Sassou Nguesso. Additionally, EU's key figures, including foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, embark on state visits to regions like North Macedonia, underscoring the EU's global engagement.

Notable events also include ASEAN's annual summit in Jakarta, featuring state visits by Chinese Premier Li Qiang, and South Africa's Deputy President's visit to Paris. These visits underscore the global nature of the diary, mapping out the geopolitical conversations expected to shape international policies in months to come.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

 South Korea
2
Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

 Global
3
President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

 Global
4
North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025