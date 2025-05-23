Sanctions Showdown: The Tug-of-War Over Syria Relief

The Trump administration is currently engaged in a strategic debate over the intended lifting of long-standing US sanctions on Syria. Several administration officials are advocating for a rapid removal of the sanctions to aid the transitional government led by Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa.

Others within the administration propose a phased, conditional approach to avoid precipitous actions that might fail to ensure stable progress in Syria. As discussions advance, a cautious approach to sanctions relief could affect Syria's reconstruction efforts and economic recovery after a 13-year civil war.

The sanctions have financially isolated Syria for decades due to its previous government's alliances and activities. As the administration deliberates, congressional approval remains a significant hurdle, adding to the complexity of ensuring a stable transition.

(With inputs from agencies.)