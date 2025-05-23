Left Menu

Sanctions Showdown: The Tug-of-War Over Syria Relief

The Trump administration is debating the process of lifting half-century-old US sanctions on Syria. The plan faces internal disputes over its rapid implementation and tough conditions. The move could impact rebuilding efforts in Syria after years of war and economic ruin.

The Trump administration is currently engaged in a strategic debate over the intended lifting of long-standing US sanctions on Syria. Several administration officials are advocating for a rapid removal of the sanctions to aid the transitional government led by Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa.

Others within the administration propose a phased, conditional approach to avoid precipitous actions that might fail to ensure stable progress in Syria. As discussions advance, a cautious approach to sanctions relief could affect Syria's reconstruction efforts and economic recovery after a 13-year civil war.

The sanctions have financially isolated Syria for decades due to its previous government's alliances and activities. As the administration deliberates, congressional approval remains a significant hurdle, adding to the complexity of ensuring a stable transition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

