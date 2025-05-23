Left Menu

Court Upholds Right to Privacy in Marital Dispute

A Delhi Court has dismissed a request from an Army officer seeking CCTV footage from a hotel, where he alleged his wife was having an affair. The court emphasized the right to privacy and rejected the outdated notion of male-centric perspectives on fidelity and agency in relationships.

  • Country:
  • India

In a significant ruling, a Delhi Court has dismissed a request made by an Army officer to obtain CCTV footage from a hotel involving allegations of his wife's infidelity. The officer attempted to gather evidence against his wife by accessing hotel records, which the court firmly rejected.

Civil Judge Vaibhav Pratap Singh underscored that the perspective of a man 'stealing' another's wife demeans women's autonomy and disrespects their agency. He emphasized the importance of privacy, stating that hotels must protect their guests' confidentiality, including booking details and CCTV footage, against claims lacking legal entitlement.

The judge cited Graham Greene's 'The End of the Affair' to stress that the vow of fidelity lies with those who make the promise, not alleged third parties. He further noted Parliament's shift away from colonial-era laws, which aligns with modern views on gender equality and privacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

