State Autonomy: A Pre-Election Rhetoric?

AIADMK's Edappadi K Palaniswami criticized the DMK government for discussing state autonomy ahead of the elections, questioning why it wasn't addressed during DMK's tenure in the central government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 19-02-2026 21:27 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 21:27 IST
In a heated Assembly session, Edappadi K Palaniswami, the opposition leader from AIADMK, charged the ruling DMK government with exploiting the issue of state autonomy for electoral gains. This accusation comes as the state gears up for impending Assembly elections.

The crux of Palaniswami's argument lies in the notion that the DMK, during its time in the central government under Prime Ministers I K Gujral and H D Deve Gowda, paid little heed to the autonomy debate.

'Raising the issue now is a strategic move to sway voters,' he argued, questioning the timing of the autonomy narrative brought forth by the DMK leadership.

