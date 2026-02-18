Debate Intensifies: Tamil Nadu's State Autonomy vs Local Governance
Senior BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan criticized Chief Minister M K Stalin for demanding state autonomy without holding local body elections in Tamil Nadu. Soundararajan accused Stalin of bypassing democratic decentralization and using officials to administer local bodies, questioning his commitment to federalism and local governance.
In a recent escalation of political discourse in Tamil Nadu, senior BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan has openly criticized Chief Minister M K Stalin's call for increased state autonomy. On Wednesday, Soundararajan accused Stalin of sidestepping democratic principles by failing to conduct local body elections in the state.
Soundararajan argued that Stalin's administration bypasses the democratic process of decentralization by administering local bodies through appointed officials rather than elected representatives. This, she claimed, undermines the chief minister's demands for state autonomy.
Furthermore, Soundararajan suggested that Stalin's push for state autonomy might stem from fears of electoral defeat, as the DMK struggles to campaign on development. The debate coincides with Stalin's proposal for a constitutional amendment to bolster federalism, a move he presented during the unveiling of the Justice Kurian Joseph Committee report on Union-State relations.
