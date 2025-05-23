Left Menu

Harvard Battles Trump Administration Over Student Visa Revocation

Harvard University is suing the Trump administration for revoking its ability to enroll foreign students. The move, deemed a violation of constitutional rights, affects over 7,000 students. The university claims this is part of a broader campaign to align academia with political agendas, causing significant disruption to their programs.

Harvard University took legal action against the Trump administration on Friday, challenging the decision to revoke the institution's ability to enroll international students. This revocation is seen as a constitutional violation, significantly impacting over 7,000 current visa holders.

Filed in Boston federal court, the lawsuit condemns the government's action as a threat to Harvard's international community, which constitutes a quarter of its student body. The university emphasized the detrimental effect on its mission and operations.

This legal dispute is part of a broader push by the Trump administration to make educational institutions conform to its policies, further igniting tension between academic independence and political influence.

