Harvard Battles Trump Administration Over Student Visa Revocation

Harvard University took legal action against the Trump administration on Friday, challenging the decision to revoke the institution's ability to enroll international students. This revocation is seen as a constitutional violation, significantly impacting over 7,000 current visa holders.

Filed in Boston federal court, the lawsuit condemns the government's action as a threat to Harvard's international community, which constitutes a quarter of its student body. The university emphasized the detrimental effect on its mission and operations.

This legal dispute is part of a broader push by the Trump administration to make educational institutions conform to its policies, further igniting tension between academic independence and political influence.

