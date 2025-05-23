Shocking Brick Attack in Delhi's Rohini: Mason Bludgeoned to Death in Robbery

A brutal and shocking murder unfolded in Delhi's Rohini area as 60-year-old mason Lal Babu Paswan was fatally attacked with a brick by a group of boys during an alleged robbery. The incident left the community shaken, raising concerns about safety and security in the area.

The attack occurred Friday evening around 4:50 PM near Ali Chowk in Prem Nagar. According to police, Paswan was attacked by three to four individuals while he was at a construction site. After bludgeoning him, the assailants took his money and fled, leaving the victim severely injured.

Immediate police response led to the apprehension of three suspects. Preliminary investigations indicate that robbery was the primary motive. Authorities are now examining CCTV footage as part of the ongoing investigation, while a forensic team is gathering evidence. The police remain committed to swiftly bringing all perpetrators to justice.

