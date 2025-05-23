Police Foil Major Ganja Transport in Odisha

In a significant drug bust, authorities in Odisha's Ganjam district apprehended four individuals on Friday for attempting to transport over 26 kg of ganja. Among those arrested, three hailed from West Bengal, while the fourth was from Ganjam itself.

The accused were caught en route from Phulbani to Kolkata, with Bhubaneswar as an intermediate stop. Law enforcement officials intercepted their vehicle at Nindhipalli under the jurisdiction of the Bhanjanagar police station, effectively derailing their smuggling operation.

Valued at approximately Rs 2 lakh, the seized ganja highlights the ongoing challenges in combating drug trafficking. Investigations are ongoing to uncover further details of the operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)