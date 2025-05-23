Supreme Court Opts for Rehabilitation, Not Retribution, in POCSO Case

The Supreme Court made a landmark decision on Friday by sparing a convict under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act from serving a jail term. The convict, who married the victim, benefited from the court's focus on systemic failures and the necessity to ensure justice for the adolescent girl and her child.

Utilizing extraordinary jurisdiction under Article 142, Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan emphasized the need for family rehabilitation over retribution. They highlighted the inability of the welfare state to provide social and economic justice to the victim, necessitating state government action as a guardian for the victim and her child.

The case, involving a 14-year-old girl and a 25-year-old man, captured national attention with its broader implications for adolescent rights and child protection. The court's directives focused on ensuring educational and financial support for the victim's family, underscoring societal and legal system failures.

