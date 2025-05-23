Supreme Court Opts for Rehabilitation, Not Retribution, in POCSO Case
The Supreme Court spared a POCSO convict from jail, focusing on family rehabilitation due to systemic failures. The verdict highlights the need for justice and support for the victim and her child, urging state intervention for their well-being and education while pointing to broader societal shortcomings.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court made a landmark decision on Friday by sparing a convict under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act from serving a jail term. The convict, who married the victim, benefited from the court's focus on systemic failures and the necessity to ensure justice for the adolescent girl and her child.
Utilizing extraordinary jurisdiction under Article 142, Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan emphasized the need for family rehabilitation over retribution. They highlighted the inability of the welfare state to provide social and economic justice to the victim, necessitating state government action as a guardian for the victim and her child.
The case, involving a 14-year-old girl and a 25-year-old man, captured national attention with its broader implications for adolescent rights and child protection. The court's directives focused on ensuring educational and financial support for the victim's family, underscoring societal and legal system failures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
