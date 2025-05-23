Justice Served: Assam Couples Sentenced in Disturbing Cases

In a landmark verdict, a local court in Biswanath district, Assam, sentenced a couple to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for the molestation of a minor. Jiten Bhumij and his wife Monika were found guilty under the POCSO Act, with their actions involving the harassment of Bhumij's 16-year-old niece.

Concurrent to this, another couple in Jorhat faced judicial action for drug offenses. Bitul and Dipti Borah received a 10-year rigorous imprisonment sentence under the NDPS Act. The punishments reflect the stringent measures being taken against drug-related crimes in the region.

Both couples were additionally fined but face further imprisonment if they fail to meet the financial penalties. These cases highlight Assam's judicial system's strict stance on crime and justice, underscoring the gravity of offenses against minors and drug trafficking.

(With inputs from agencies.)