BRICS Trade Ministers Endorse Inclusive Trade Reform, India Calls for Global South Solidarity

The 15th BRICS Trade Ministers’ Meeting, held on 21 May 2025 under Brazil’s presidency, marked a pivotal moment in the bloc’s pursuit of a more inclusive and equitable global trade system. The high-level gathering convened under the theme “Strengthening Global South Cooperation for More Inclusive and Sustainable Governance”, provided a significant platform for BRICS nations—Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, and newly-inducted Indonesia—to deliberate on systemic trade reforms and collective economic strategies.

India, represented by Shri Yashvir Singh, Economic Adviser in the Department of Commerce, used the opportunity to advocate for the elimination of export controls among member states and called for deeper trade solidarity. As India prepares to take over the BRICS presidency in 2026, it praised Brazil’s consensus-building leadership and reaffirmed its commitment to championing the priorities of the Global South.

Joint Declaration and Strategic Annexures

A key outcome of the meeting was the endorsement of a comprehensive Joint Declaration accompanied by three critical annexures:

BRICS Declaration on WTO Reform and Strengthening of Multilateral Trading System

BRICS Data Economy Governance Understanding

BRICS Trade and Sustainable Development Framework

These documents reinforce BRICS’ collective resolve to uphold an equitable, transparent, and rules-based multilateral trading system. The Declaration issued a stern message against the misuse of climate-related trade measures as veiled protectionist tools, underscoring the need for such policies to avoid unjustifiable discrimination or trade restrictions.

India's Vision for Equitable Global Trade

In a speech delivered on behalf of Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Shri Piyush Goyal, India extended appreciation to Brazil and welcomed Indonesia’s formal inclusion into the BRICS group. India stressed the importance of constructing a decentralised global trade architecture that genuinely caters to the development imperatives of the Global South.

India's presentation particularly focused on the ongoing challenges within the World Trade Organization (WTO), reiterating the demand for a Permanent Solution to Public Stockholding (PSH) for food security—a longstanding concern for developing nations. The speech also spotlighted India’s innovative proposal “30 for 30”, aimed at commemorating the WTO’s 30th anniversary in 2025 with thirty tangible reforms to improve its functioning.

Embracing Digital Governance and Sustainability

India’s emphasis extended beyond trade reform to include sustainability and technological advancement. It championed the concept that sustainable development is not merely policy—it is ingrained in the nation’s cultural ethos. This was tied to a broader appeal for the concessional transfer of Environmentally Sound Technologies (ESTs) and stronger financial support from developed nations.

The speech brought attention to Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment), India’s global initiative aimed at fostering environmentally responsible consumption patterns and promoting circular economy principles. India framed Mission LiFE as essential to building an equitable framework for global climate responsibility.

Digital Public Infrastructure and AI as Cornerstones of Future Cooperation

Digital transformation was acknowledged as a critical enabler of growth and cooperation among BRICS members. India reaffirmed its leadership in digital inclusion through its flagship programmes such as Digital India and IndiaAI. The BRICS Data Economy Governance Understanding explicitly recognised the role of Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) in catalysing digital economic growth.

India also reiterated its commitment to working collaboratively on digital issues through platforms like the Global Partnership on AI (GPAI) and G20, reinforcing the importance of international coordination in areas like cybersecurity, AI ethics, and data governance.

Looking Ahead: India’s Presidency in 2026

As India gears up to assume the BRICS presidency in 2026, it is expected to continue pushing for a trade and development framework that prioritises equity, inclusivity, and sustainability. With growing geopolitical challenges and increasing calls for reform in global trade institutions, BRICS’ unified stand presents a compelling case for a fairer global economic order.

India's role in fostering a pro-development, anti-protectionist, and digitally inclusive BRICS agenda positions it as a central player in shaping the future of South-South trade collaboration.