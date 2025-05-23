“Skilled Hands, Stronger Nation”: Giriraj Singh on Samarth Scheme's Impact

Union Minister of Textiles, Shri Giriraj Singh, engaged in a pivotal interaction with industry stakeholders and beneficiaries of the Samarth scheme earlier today. The session brought together artisans and workers from a wide array of textile sectors—handloom, handicraft, jute, and silk—who shared firsthand testimonials of how the scheme has positively transformed their livelihoods. These grassroots narratives underscored the real-world impact of Samarth’s skilling initiatives and the Ministry’s broader vision for the sector.

Voices from the Field: Beneficiaries Share Their Journeys

Beneficiaries from diverse regions of India recounted how the training under the Samarth scheme had not only enhanced their skills but also provided direct employment opportunities. Many of these workers, especially women, highlighted a marked improvement in their economic status and independence. From Kashmir to Kanyakumari, and from Gujarat to the Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Samarth has enabled access to skilling opportunities in regions that were previously underserved.

Of the 4.32 lakh individuals trained under the scheme so far, 3.20 lakh have secured job placements—a placement rate of nearly 74%, with an impressive 88% of the beneficiaries being women. This is a strong testament to the scheme’s success in promoting gender-inclusive development in a sector historically marked by informality and gender disparities.

Industry Participation: Applauding Progress and Addressing Challenges

Industry representatives who participated in the session offered their appreciation for the Samarth scheme’s framework, which focuses on demand-driven and placement-oriented training. They noted its pivotal role in addressing the skilled labor shortage in India's expansive textile ecosystem.

However, stakeholders also used the platform to highlight challenges that need urgent redressal. Key concerns included the need for enhanced infrastructure at training centers, better alignment between industry demand and skilling modules, and the importance of post-placement support. Many urged the Ministry to focus on consistent upskilling and re-skilling to meet evolving global textile market requirements.

Minister’s Vision: India as a Global Textile Powerhouse

Shri Giriraj Singh, during his address, emphasized the critical role of the textile sector in India’s socio-economic development. As one of the country’s largest employment-generating sectors, textiles contribute significantly to both GDP and export earnings. He reiterated the government's commitment to modernizing textile infrastructure, integrating new-age technologies, and boosting innovation across the value chain—excluding spinning and weaving, which remain outside the scope of the Samarth scheme.

The Minister also highlighted that the government's policy focus includes boosting textile manufacturing, promoting entrepreneurship among women, and fostering ecosystem linkages for sustainable development. “With skilled manpower as its backbone, India is well-positioned to emerge as a global hub for textile innovation and production,” he stated.

About the Samarth Scheme: Skilling for Sustainable Growth

Launched under the Ministry of Textiles, Samarth – Scheme for Capacity Building in the Textile Sector—is a flagship initiative aimed at building a skilled workforce for the organized textile and apparel industry. The scheme is industry-led, demand-driven, and oriented toward placement. It supports training across the textile value chain, including garments, knitwear, handicrafts, carpet weaving, and more—excluding spinning and weaving.

The scheme’s emphasis on collaboration with industry partners, NGOs, and state governments ensures its extensive reach and sustainable outcomes. Samarth is also aligned with broader national goals such as the Skill India Mission and Atmanirbhar Bharat, making it a cornerstone for workforce empowerment and economic resilience in India’s textile landscape.

As the program continues to grow in scale and impact, it stands as a shining example of how strategic government-industry cooperation can drive inclusive development and global competitiveness in a traditional yet transformative sector.