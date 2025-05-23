Kenya's Refugee Integration Plan Sparks Fear Among Transgender Community

Kenya's ambitious Shirika Plan to integrate refugees into mainstream society has raised alarm bells among the transgender refugee community in Kakuma.

These individuals fear increased exposure to transphobia and violence, preferring the risk-riddled option of returning home. In response, LGBTQ+ groups are advocating for careful consideration.

Local critics argue that the attention needed by host communities, struggling with basic services, is being overlooked in the integration plans, while refugee rights groups emphasize the dangers awaiting in the refugees' countries of origin.

