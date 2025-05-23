Left Menu

Court Clears Computer Baba: Spiritual Leader Acquitted of All Charges

A court in Indore acquitted spiritual leader Computer Baba of charges from a 2020 case involving assault on government officials. Despite allegations of misbehavior, the complainant retracted his statement, leading to the verdict. Political motivations were suggested as a reason for the charges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 23-05-2025 23:06 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 23:06 IST
An Indore court has acquitted spiritual leader Namdev Das Tyagi, widely known as Computer Baba, of all charges related to a 2020 case. The charges included assaulting a government official and obstructing governmental duties. The court found the accusations 'completely unproven,' leading to Friday's ruling.

Accusations against Computer Baba stemmed from an incident on November 8, 2020, when he allegedly misbehaved with a village panchayat secretary. However, during the trial, the complainant retracted the statements made to police, resulting in the court labeling him as hostile.

Computer Baba has maintained his innocence, attributing the charges to political motives. Interestingly, he has been involved with both BJP and Congress government panels and was once granted ministerial status. His ashram was demolished by authorities on November 8, 2020, due to its alleged illegal construction on government land.

(With inputs from agencies.)

